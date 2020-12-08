“Marian Rivera launches own line of home products”

Flora Vida Home, Marian Rivera’s new collection, offers home décor items.

Marian Rivera is expanding her flower shop business, Flora Vida by Marian.

On Tuesday, December 8, the actress announced that she is launching her own line of home products that she personally designed and curated.

According to Marian, it all started when she fell in love with toile fabric that she saw in one of her trips to Europe years ago.

“Since I have always been attracted to delicate and elegant prints, I told myself that I would want to experience having these pieces in my home, and so I did. These have brought calming and soothing vibe that definitely brightened our home,” she said.

“Inspired by this, I decided to share the experience by putting together creations that I love, with the hope that these will also bring joy and warmth to someone else’s living space. Hence the birth of FLORA VIDA HOME—a specially curated collection of home pieces,” she added.

Flora Vida Home offers lamps, pillowcases, placemats and coasters, table runners, drawstring pouches, memo boards, chairs, ottomans, and a nursery collection.

“I’ve always looked for ways to improve myself, and this project came at the perfect time as it’s something new and exciting for me. And there’s no better way and time to launch it but today—during the feast of the Immaculate Conception— who I am a devotee of,” continued Marian.

“So without further ado, I humbly present to you the brand’s new line,” she said.

The actress said that by launching her new collection, she hopes to spark positivity through comfort amidst these trying times.

“I hope you could welcome me into your HOME,” she ended.

According to its official website, Flora Vida Home supports local communities by using wood from salvaged mango trees from Southroad Bay, Laguna and Paete, Laguna in some of its products.

“By doing so, we are also helping Filipinos with their livelihood,” it said.