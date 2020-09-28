“Marian Rivera magiging bahagi ng stage play ng Tanghalang Ateneo”

‘Oedipus Rex’ ang magiging unang theater project ni Marian Rivera.

May bagong dapat aabangan ang mga supporters ni Marian Rivera. Ito ay ang pagsabak niya sa teatro o pagiging stage actress.

Sa isang post sa Instagram ng writer/director na si Katski Flores ay winelcome niya si Marian bilang isa sa cast ng play na Oedipus Rex ng Tanghalang Ateneo.

Ipinost din ni Direk Katski ang kanilang naging Zoom meeting kasama si Marian, ibang pang cast at production team na bumubuo ng stage play.

“The full cast of Tanghalang Ateneo’s Oedipus Rex, a timely adaptation during a time of adaptation.

“So excited to be acting alongside these TA alums, with whom I’ve shared incredible, indelible memories on and off-stage, during some of the most formative years of my life.

“The Ron Capinding directs with brilliance, ambition and a lot of guts. If this is the new language of theater and performance then I couldn’t ask for better classmates to learn it with, and figure out how to compel others to do the same.

“Also, this is a launching pad. Welcome to the tribe Marian Rivera! Enjoy and stay will you? Ah theatre. Thanks for the save yet again,” ayon sa IG post ng lady director.

Nagbigay naman ng reaksyon si Marian sa naturang post. Ani Marian, “Maraming salamat” na sinagot din ulit ni Direk Katski ng “maraming salamat sa pagtanggap.”

Ang Oedipus Rex ang first theater project ni Marian na mapapanood sa Zoom. Hindi pa nire-reveal ang magiging role dito ng asawa ni Dingdong Dantes at kung kailan ito ipalalabas.