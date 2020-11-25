“Marian Rivera makes her stage debut in Tanghalang Ateneo’s ‘Oedipus Rex’ in February 2021”

Marian Rivera takes her acting to the stage in the upcoming virtual stage adaptation of the classic Greek tragedy ‘Oedipus Rex.’

After word spread online last September that Marian Rivera was joining her first theater project through Tanghalang Ateneo’s stage play Password: 03d1pu5_R3x , the 36-year-old actress has been given a warm welcome by her fellow cast members and director which includes musician Yan Yuzon who will be playing the role of Oedipus. The production will be directed by writer, actor, and Ateneo teacher Ron Capinding.

“Password: 03d1pu5_R3x, is a timely adaptation of Greek playwright Sophocles’ classic work Oedipus Rex which is considered as the masterpiece of ancient Greek tragedy. In previous interviews, Marian admitted that she initially had second thoughts about accepting the project when it was offered to her by Tanghalang Ateneo director Ron Capindig who was also coincidentally her husband Dingdong Dantes’s professor back in college. Although her role has not yet been announced, Marian has gained more confidence in preparing for the role with much needed moral support from her husband.

On her Instagram account last November 24, the celebrity mom shared her poster of the play along with the update of its February 2021 release.

She wrote, “’Ama, kapatid, at anak;

katipan, kabiyak, at ina;

pinaglangkap sa isang kahindik-hindik na kasalan!

Lahat ng kadiri-diri sa tao, pinagsamut-samot sa isang kasalanan!’

Salihan at saksihan ngayong Pebrero 2021!

#OedipusRexTA #SeasonofAdaptation #Pagbabanyuhay #TA42

Disenyo ng lathala ni Carmen Dolina

Balangkas ng Pangungusap ni Em Enriquez”

Other members of the cast include Yan Yuzon, Miren Alvarez-Fabregas, Gabe Mercado, and Marlon Rivera. Password: 03d1pu5_R3x will be staged completely online via the video app Zoom.

