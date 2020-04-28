“Marian Rivera prepares snacks for frontliners in UP-NIH, NCMH”

Marian Rivera has cooked another batch of meals for health workers in two hospitals in Metro Manila, in a continuing effort to show her appreciation to frontliners who have been sacrificing to save lives amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Instagram on Monday, April 27, the actress shared photos of her preparing spaghetti for frontliners at the University of the Philippines National Institute of Health (UP-NIH) and National Center for Mental Health.

“Another special day in the kitchen as I prepare some snacks for our frontliners at the UP NIH and National Center for Mental Health. Hope you’ll enjoy this meal I made for you. Stay strong and healthy. Maraming salamat sa inyo!” she wrote as caption.

Earlier, Marian, with her husband Dingdong Dantes, also prepared meals for health workers at the Quezon City General Hospital.

Aside from feeding the frontliners, the couple has been supporting relief efforts to provide food for families affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The enhanced community quarantine in Luzon was extended to April 30, from its original date of April 12, to combat the pandemic.