“Maricar Reyes on ABS-CBN: ‘At the lowest point of my public life, nandun sila lahat para tumulong’”

Maricar Reyes paid tribute to ABS-CBN amid the ordeal the network is facing.

Maricar Reyes paid tribute to the embattled ABS-CBN and recounted how the network helped her during a very challenging time of her life.

“ABS-CBN. Di ko makakalimutan ang tulong nila sa akin… especially at the lowest point of my public life… nandun sila LAHAT para tumulong,” she posted on her Instagram page on Sunday, July 12.

Considering that the various government agencies attested that ABS-CBN did not violate any laws, Maricar said that she was expecting that the outcome would be different.

“I really thought congress would still grant them a franchise, then give the proper consequences for any proven violations… But the decision was not up to me, but to the elected officials. I will respect that,” she stated.

Maricar offered prayers to those who are affected by the network’s shutdown.

“I pray for those who are worried about their future. Please don’t lose hope… there is always a way out of the darkest situations,” she said.

The actress added, “God is just and righteous. And He knows better than we ever will. Lets trust Him on this.”

She concluded, “In the future we will all understand WHY this happened. Till, then… mahigpit na YAKAP SA LAHAT NG NAGHIHIRAP ngayong panahon ng pandemya— KAPAMILYA MAN O HINDI.”

READ: ‘I am lost for words’: Anne Curtis, nagpahayag ng suporta sa mga Kapamilya sa ABS-CBN

READ: Maricar Reyes, Richard Poon mark 7th wedding anniversary

READ: Maricar Reyes thanks mentor Mr. M: ‘This man helped me through the toughest time’

On Friday, July 10, the House committee denied ABS-CBN a new franchise, voting 70 to 11.

The decision came two months after the network’s forced shutdown last May 5 after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a cease and desist order to the network.