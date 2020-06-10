“Maricar Reyes, Richard Poon mark 7th wedding anniversary”

Maricar Reyes and Richard Poon are celebrating their seventh anniversary as a married couple on Tuesday, June 9.

Maricar Reyes and Richard Poon are celebrating their seventh anniversary as a married couple on Tuesday, June 9.

On Instagram, Maricar posted a photo of Richard as she shared her sweet anniversary message for her husband.

The actress wrote: “‘WE WERE HAPPY FOR 10 YEARS… & THEN WE WEREN’T…’ said a sucessful businessman to Richard a few years back. The businessman is separated from his wife. They are both good people. When they got married they really wanted it to be ‘FOREVER.’

“For me, this was a very humbling story. Each year together is a miracle and a gift. We’re imperfect humans capable of destroying a good thing. We’ve reached 7 years not because we’re so great — but because we’ve had so much help along the way.”

Addressing Richard, Maricar said: “No matter what, you will always have my admiration.”

Maricar and Richard were married on June 9, 2013. They tied the knot after dating for three years.