“Maricar Reyes thanks mentor Mr. M: ‘This man helped me through the toughest time’”

Actress Maricar Reyes looks back on a decade long relationship with Star Magic’s head honcho Johnny Manahan.

Last February 11, Maricar Reyes-Poon shared a throwback photo from 2010 of herself and Star Magic head Johnny Manahan (or Mr. M as he is fondly called in the industry) as part of her birthday greeting for her mentor in the Kapamilya network. The 38-year-old actress reveals that it was Mr. M who helped her get through a major part of her life and admitted that he has always been nothing but brutally honest with her. The pretty actress considers Mr. M as her mentor who has taught her a lot about the showbiz industry.

She wrote, “Today was such a BUSY day… but I can’t end it without honoring my manager— Star Magic’s Mr. M — with a birthday post. This man helped me through the toughest time in my showbiz career. He was the first to be brutally honest about the realities of the entertainment industry & how I should face it. A true guiding light to so many artists. I will always be grateful for you Happy Birthday!! #REALmentorsAREbrutallyHONEST

#HappyBirthdayMrM”

The post comes at a time when celebrities are showing support and solidarity for the Kapamilya network with regards to the lockdown issue that has been circulating since last year.