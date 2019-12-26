“Maricel Soriano thinks niece Meryll Soriano is her successor in showbiz”
Diamond star Maricel Soriano admits she would love to work with Piolo Pascual again.
After doing the movie The Heiress earlier this year, Maricel Soriano admitted she enjoyed working with younger co-star Janella Salvador. “Nung shooting namin ni-relax ko muna ang bata. Kinuwentuhan ko ng kinuwentuhan. Pinatawa ko muna ng pinatawa. Pero I don’t ask very personal questions when it comes sa mga bata. Kasi they’ll be the one to tell you eh kung ano yung nararamdaman nila. Hinahayaan ko siya. At saka their secret is safe with me,” she shared.
For future movie projects, Maricel said she is open to working with other veteran actresses like Sharon Cuneta if the right project is offered to them. “Siguro mahaba pang panahon ang tatakbuhin niyan bago natin mapuntahan yung part na yan kasi marami pa tayong ginagawa eh. Marami pa rin akong gustong gawin,” she said.
Another actor Maricel looks forward to working with again is Piolo Pascual because of his professionalism on and off camera. “Alam mo meron pero hindi ko maalala sa ngayon kasi nung time na nakatrabaho ko si Piolo. Totoo yun. Talagang ginawa ko siyang peg because ako mismo, dahil sa punctuality niya, I’m so amazed. Kasi nga dadating sa set wow prepared si Piolo. Okay na okay sa akin basta si Papa P (laughs). Love ko yun eh,” she added.
After almost five decades of being in showbiz, Maricel said that she sees Culion actress Meryll Soriano as someone who can be her heir apparent in showbiz. “I think it’s my pamangkin Meryll. Eh she looks like me, she talks like me. Hindi ba? Wala kasi si Meryll ang grinoom ko ng todo eh. At mabait na bata yun. Pero happy ako for her talaga. I’m very happy for Meryll,” she said.