“Mariel de Leon, rumampa sa bagong lingerie line ni Kim Kardashian”

Isa ang 2017 Binibining Pilipinas International na si Mariel De Leon sa mga rumampa para sa bagong lingerie collection ng Hollywood personality at business woman na si Kim Kardashian.

Sa Instagram, inilahad ng former Binibining Pilipinas candidate ang kanyang kasiyahan na mapabilang sa isang libong kababaihan na naging bahagi ng unang fashion show.

Ito rin ang unang beses na sumabak sa New York Fashion week si Mariel na kasalukuyan na ngayong naka-base sa New York.

“SKIMS for NEW YORK FASHION WEEK 2020

I still can’t get over the fact that I walked for @skims @kimkardashian for my first fashion show in NYC! Its so surreal to think that out of more than 1000 girls, I was one of the girls chosen to be part of the show.”

“In the past few years, I went through a lot of online bullying and body shaming… But I’m glad that what was perceived as something negative about me to many people was the very thing that got me here.

I’m so proud to share this experience with beautiful women of all shapes + sizes + ages + colors. Its so amazing to see how the fashion industry here has evolved into a more inclusive and diverse one. The women who stand up for inclusivity, diversity, strength, and self love inspire me to love myself unconditionally and to be okay with the body I have. Thank you [sic].”

Si Mariel ay anak ng showbiz couple na sina Sandy Andolong at Christopher De Leon.