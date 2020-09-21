“Mariel Rodriguez on Manila Bay white sand beach project: At least people see where taxes are spent”

Mariel Rodriguez shared her two cents on the Manila Bay white sand beach project.

The artificial white sand beach at Manila Bay opened on Saturday, September 19.

Actor Robin Padilla expressed his admiration for the said project and commended the government via social media.

On his Instagram page, Robin said, “The efficiency of the present government is admirable! Ibigay natin sa gobyerno ang tamang pagkilala sa accomplishment na ito dahil may COVID-19 man o wala, bilang isang taxpayer, pipiliin ko na ang white sand kesa sa basura.”

He added, “‘Yun dolomite maaaring pagtalunan pero ‘yun basura 1 million percent masama sa inang kalikasan, sa ating kalusugan at sa lahat ng bagay. Wag naman nating ipagdamot sa ating mga kababayan na walang kakayahan makaranas ng Boracay sa Manila Bay. Free relaxation and family bonding ay mental, emotional and physical therapy. Every Filipino deserves a swim, a sunrise, and sunset by the beach.”

Reacting to her husband’s Instagram post, Mariel Rodriguez said that at least with the Manila Bay “white sand beach,” people get to see where taxes are spent.

“Nung puro basura walang nagrereklamo ngayon na pinaganda…. can you believe it? Ngayon sila nagreklamo? Ang hindi ko maintindihan is lagi natin hinahanap kung saan napunta ‘yung tax na binabayad natin… ayan oh. At least yan nakikita natin di ba? Tapos mah complain pa rin?” Mariel said.

The Manila Bay project was spearheaded by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The new attraction is located along Roxas Boulevard.