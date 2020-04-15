“Mariel Rodriguez, Robin Padilla celebrate daughter Gabriela turning 5 months old”

To mark her fifth month, celebrity couple Mariel Rodriguez and Robin Padilla launched an Instagram account dedicated to their second daughter, Gabriela.

Television host Mariel Rodriguez and actor Robin Padilla celebrated the fifth month of their second child, Maria Gabriela.

Despite being stuck at home due to the enhanced community quarantine imposed in Luzon, the celebrity couple found a way to hold a small celebration for their daughter, as seen in photos shared by the “ It’s Showtime ” host on Instagram this Wednesday afternoon, April 15.

“Happy happy 5th month Gabriela!!! We love you so much!!!” Mariel wrote in the caption.

To mark her fifth month, Mariel and Robin launched an Instagram account dedicated to Gabriela, @gabrieladepadilla.

“Because she is 5 months, you can now follow her on Instagram,” added Mariel.

Mariel gave birth to Gabriela on November 15, 2019 in the United States.

Aside from Gabriela, the couple has another daughter, Isabela, who was born in November 14, 2016.