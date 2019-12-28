Marikina govt to residents: Ditch firecrackers; choose free concert, fireworks display
MANILA, Philippines – The city government of Marikina has urged residents to attend the free year-end concert and the fireworks display on December 30 instead of personally using banned firecrackers on New Year’s Eve.
Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said in a statement on Saturday that it is better to welcome the new year through a safer and peaceful celebration.
“We, here in Marikina, want everyone to be safe and to have a fun-filled celebration of New Year that’s why we hold fireworks display and year-end concert. We celebrate this annually as a community and as a big happy family,” Teodoro said.
“This has become a tradition for Marikeños to watch the concert and fireworks display yearly. Not only residents of Marikina but also people from nearby cities such as Quezon City, Pasig City, and Rizal have come every year to watch the concert and the fireworks,” he added.
According to the local executive, this project is still in line with programs to minimize, if not eradicate, firecracker-related injuries and damages to property.
He also urged people who would intend to use firecrackers to take part in community-based displays, especially since selling firecrackers is banned in the city.
Marikina’s LGU said the concert would be held at the Marikina Sports Center from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., featuring some of the country’s top talents like bands December Avenue, IV of Spades, This Band, and other local artists from the city.
A 15-minute pyro-musical display would also take place during the event.
Local officials said that they are expecting crowds to flock the year-end concert, which has been a tradition for people in Marikina with the first shows starting in the late 1990s. Event organizers said that around 70,000 people attended last year’s program.
A food bazaar would also be set-up at the Freedom Park, which seats near Marikina’s city hall and the venue. For security purposes, authorities will be banning items like bottled water, bottled soda, bottled energy drinks, liquor, caps, pointed objects, bags, vape products, cigarettes, lighters, and pets.
“The year-end concert and fireworks display serve as a venue for all residents of Marikina to have a good time and enjoy together with their families, friends and their community. That is what the goal really is,” Teodoro explained.
Edited by JPV
