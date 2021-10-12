‘Maring’ destroys P14.6M crops in Cagayan

BAMBANG, Nueva Vizcaya: The initial damage wrought by Typhoon “Maring” to rice and corn crops in Cagayan was estimated at P14,655,013.92 million, the province's information office said on Tuesday.

It said that at least 1,030 rice and corn farmers were affected in the towns of Abulug, Peñablanca, Baggao, Aparri, Gonzaga, Gattaran and Peñablanca.

Local government units (LGUs) in these towns said they were still assessing the damaged crops and aquaculture which may increase in amount.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old woman, identified as Sheryl Guim, reportedly drowned when floodwaters hit her village in Iguig town, according to the town's Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO).

Guim, single and a resident of Barangay Ajat, was the second fatality recorded in the province. The first was an unidentified security guard from the town of Claveria who also reportedly drowned.