‘Maring’ exits PH but storm alerts still up in Luzon – Pagasa

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Tuesday that severe tropical storm “Maring” left the country but storm alerts remained up in parts of Luzon.

Pagasa in its 5 p.m. bulletin said Signal No. 2 remains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands. Signal No. 1 is still up over the mainland Cagayan, the western portion of Isabela (Maconacon, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Naguilian, Echague, Aurora, Ramon, Burgos, Tumauini, Cordon, San Mateo, Jones, Angadanan, San Manuel, San Agustin, Roxas, Benito Soliven, Mallig, City of Cauayan, Ilagan City, Luna, San Isidro, Quirino, Reina Mercedes, San Mariano, Alicia, Cabatuan, Gamu, City of Santiago and San Guillermo), Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, and the northern portion of Bataan (Hermosa, Dinalupihan, Morong, Orani, Samal and Abucay).

It said Maring continues to accelerate while moving westward over the West Philippine Sea.

Last located over 505 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan, Maring has maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 125kph while moving at 30kph.

“Maring exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 11 a.m. Tuesday. It will continue moving westward and is likely to make landfall in the vicinity of Hainan, China Wednesday evening,” the state-run weather agency said.

Within the next 24 hours, the storm is forecast to gradually intensify reaching a peak intensity of 110kph prior to making landfall over Hainan Island, it added.

Until Wednesday morning, Pagasa said light to moderate with at times heavy rains are highly likely over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon.

With the southwest monsoon (“habagat”) enhanced by Maring, rains are forecast over Metro Manila, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) in the next 24 hours, according to the weather bureau.