‘Maring’ intensifies as ‘Nando’ enters PH – Pagasa

AS tropical storm “Maring” continues to intensify, another tropical cyclone named “Nando” has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Saturday.

Pagasa said Maring was estimated at 875 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar while moving east-northeastward.

It has maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph, it said.

Meanwhile, Tropical depression Nando is accelerating westward as it interacts with Maring, according to Pagasa's 5 a.m. bulletin.

Nando was last tracked at 1,105kms east of Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 55kph near the center and gusts of up to 70kph.

The state-run weather agency said Nando is moving west at a speed of 25kph.

It said Eastern Visayas and Dinagat Islands will experience moderate to heavy rains while Bicol Region and the rest of Visayas and Caraga Region will have light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

“Both Maring and Nando are presently embedded within the larger circulation of a monsoon depression and an erratic movement remains likely in the next 24 hours as the circulations of the two cyclones interact with each other in a potential merger event,” the weather bureau said.

“Afterwards, the resulting merger, likely dominated by Maring, is forecast to move northwestward and west northwestward until Monday before turning westward by Tuesday,” it added.

Pagasa said Maring may likely persist in the merger event with Nando, which may take place within the next 36 hours.

“During this period, Nando may likely be assimilated and merged into the circulation of Maring,” it said.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the inter-tropical convergence zone and localized thunderstorms.