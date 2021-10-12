‘Maring’ to exit PH but storm alerts remain up over Luzon

ALTHOUGH severe tropical storm “Maring” is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within the day, storm alerts remained up over parts of Luzon, the state-run weather agency said on Tuesday.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Signal No. 2 is still raised over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig and Quezon), Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Abra, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur.

Signal No. 1 is raised over the rest of Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Ifugao, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan, the northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani and Hermosa), and the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar and Infanta) including Polillo Islands.

Moving continuously away from extreme Northern Luzon at 25 kilometers per hour (kph), Maring, according to Pagasa, was estimated at 230 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan with maximum sustained winds of 100kph near the center and gusts of up to 125kph.

“It is forecast to exit PAR Tuesday morning or afternoon,” the weather bureau's latest bulletin said.

Over the next 24 hours, Pagasa said heavy to intense rains are highly likely over Ilocos Region, Benguet, Ifugao, Abra and Mountain Province while moderate to heavy rains may prevail over Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley and the rest of Central Luzon, meanwhile, will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains due to “habagat” (southwest monsoon) while being enhanced by Maring, it said.