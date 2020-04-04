“Maris Racal raises Php 600K via fundraising activity for hospitals in her hometown”

Maris Racal shares the hospitals in her hometown have been experiencing a shortage in medical supplies.

Maris Racal has achieved a great feat in her fundraising activity for the benefit of the hospitals in her hometown of Tagum City, Davao del Norte. According to the actress, she has already collected more than Php 600,000 as of April 1 via the fundraising initiative.

“Thank you to the donors, this will greatly help our frontliners in Tagum City. But we need more help as we want to reach more hospitals. If you want to help, know that we are still accepting donations,” she posted on Twitter.

The Kapamilya star shared that the hospitals in her hometown have been experiencing shortage in personal protective equipment as patients under investigation for COVID-19 rise every day.

“I know these are tough times and we have to save money as much as possible but I am humbly asking those who have more than enough to help us. Kahit kaunti lang po, sapat na po ‘yun, every peso counts,” she said in the clip she posted.