“Maris Racal releases Rico Blanco-produced song on her 23rd birthday”

Maris Racal dropped the music video for the song “Not For Me” produced by Rico Blanco himself.

Maris Racal gifted her fans with a song in celebration of her 23rd birthday on Tuesday, September 22.

The Kapamilya star surprised her fans when she dropped a song called “Not For Me” with an accompanying music video released 12 hours later on YouTube.

Having been known to be a musician even during her “Pinoy Big Brother” days, Maris herself brought life to the music and lyrics of the song arranged and produced by Rico Blanco.

Meanwhile, photographer-to-the-stars Shaira Luna shot the black and white music video which shows a more versatile side of the singer-actress.

Watch the music video below:

[embedded content]

Released under Balcony Entertainment, the song is distributed by Sony Music Philippines.

Maris took the top spot of trending topics on Twitter Philippines upon the release of her song.

This is not the first time Rico and Maris worked on a song. Back in 2019, the two artists collaborated on a track called “Abot Langit” released under Star Music.

[embedded content]

Maris rose to fame after joining “Pinoy Big Brother: All In” back in 2014.

Since then, she has worked her way to becoming a multimedia star, showcasing her talents on film, television, and music.