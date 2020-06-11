“Maris Racal wants netizens to show more empathy, compassion”

Empathy — this is what Maris Racal wishes from everyone as the country continues to be weighed down by the crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

During the latest episode of online show “Pamilya Kowentuhan”, the actress said she wants to encourage kindness and compassion especially in the digital world as many turned to social media to find solace and stay connected amid the pandemic.

“Sa lahat po ng mga nanonood ngayon, gusto ko lang pong i-encourage to be more compassionate and lalo na sa digital space ang world natin ngayon,” she said.

“Let’s always remember to have empathy sa lahat ng mga taong kino-komentan natin, lahat ng mga taong nakikita natin on social media,” she added.

While celebrities like her are already “unbreakable” when it comes to social media bashing, Maris said she still hopes for everyone to be kinder and more empathetic during these trying times.

“Hashtag #unbothered. I think lahat ng mga artist ngayon they are unbreakable and they are all stronger but still gusto ko lang i-encourage lahat ng mga nanonood na be more compassionate talaga,” she said.

Maris is among the stars of the primetime series “Pamilya Ko”, which, along with other ABS-CBN programs, halted production in mid-March due to the coronavirus threat.