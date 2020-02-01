“Maris Racal’s advice to those watching ‘Block Z’, ‘It’s going to be a fun ride!’”

‘Block Z’ actress Maris Racal shares the scenes she enjoyed most while filming Mikhail Red’s zombie flick.

In her latest big screen role as extroverted medical student Erica Padilla, Maris Racal admitted she had to get fit in order to do all the running she had to in Star Cinema’s first major zombie horror film, Block Z. “There was a lot of running. Kasi di ba when you’re shooting a movie ang daming shots, ang daming angles na kailangan kunan so uulit ulitin. Siguro kahit 100 meter sprint lang yung gagawin mo uulitin mo yan in a day so nagiging mga two kilometers yung tinatakbo ko in a day, ganun,” she said.

Maris said that it was the action-packed sequences that she enjoyed doing the most. “Lahat naman, yung stunts, yung takbuhan. Pero may isang scene kami ng specific na ginawa na sobrang tumatak talaga sa akin kasi tumatakbo kami sa stairs and imagine may mga 100 zombies na mga sumusunod. Konti na lang mahahawakan na yung legs mo. Tapos nung nag-cut na parang nanginginig kami na hinahabol namin yung hininga namin sa takot. Kasli lahat ng takbo dun hindi daya, totoong run for your lives,” she explained.

Unlike her previous projects, Maris said Block Z is not just a horror movie but a mix of other genres as well. In this film, her friendship with fellow blockmates McCoy De Leon, Joshua Garcia, and Julia Barretto is the most important factor in surviving the zombie outbreak. “Lahat naman ng movie, hindi lang siya dapat action, meron ding emotions like love. And for me yung love na makikita dito sa movie, yung love in its highest form. Hindi lang siya boyfriend girlfriend love, it’s a life and death situation so what would you do to save your loved ones?” she said.

The Star Magic talent also assured those watching Block Z that they will have a very entertaining time. “Ang ma-a-assure namin sa inyo is it’s going to be a fun ride and it’s going to be bloody. So sana panuorin niyo,” she added