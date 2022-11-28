Maritime Silk Road International Brand Expo and RCEP Young Overseas Chinese Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit Kicked off in Fujian image-1.jpeg

QUANZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 November 2022 – From November 24th to 27th, the 8th China (Quanzhou) Maritime Silk Road International Brand Expo and the 2nd RCEP Young Overseas Chinese Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit supported by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and World Trade Center Association, sponsored by China International Chamber of Commerce, Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of Fujian Provincial People’s Government, Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce, Fujian Provincial Council for the Promotion of International Trade and Quanzhou Municipal People’s Government kick off in Fujian.

The participants of the Expo cover over 200 enterprises from more than 30 countries and regions, including Azerbaijan, France, Russia, Italy and Thailand, as well as more than 300 overseas Chinese businessmen and overseas Chinese youths. In the Expo, 14 themed exhibition areas have been well arranged, such as the Quanzhou Maritime Silk Road Economic Characteristics Exhibition Area, Guest-of-Honor Country Pavilion Exhibition Area, the National Trendy Brand Exhibition Area, and the RCEP Young Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurship Brand Exhibition Area.

At the same time, the Maritime Silk Road International Brand Expo has partnered with the second RCEP Young Overseas Chinese Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit. Their goal is quite clear: while making better use of the resource advantages of overseas Chinese from Fujian in the countries along the “Maritime Silk Road” and the “ASEAN 10+5” countries, they intend to better serve the overseas promotion of the Maritime Silk Road international brands, and help young overseas Chinese businessmen from Fujian to gain the support from RCEP agreed policies and achieve innovation and entrepreneurship.

It is understood that the conference is themed with “joining hands in the new era, promoting development through cooperation, and creating the future together” in the “online + offline” forms. The invited representatives are mainly from the brand enterprises in countries and regions along the Maritime Silk Road, overseas Chinese entrepreneurs and youths, young elites from Hong Kong and Macao, and exhibitors and purchasers of the Maritime Silk Road International Brand Expo, while 22 live streaming sub-venues were set up online for “ASEAN 10+5” and other countries.

On the very day, the signing and landing ceremony of 28 investment projects was held for stationing these projects into the Southeast Asia Procurement Center of Shishi City, including the key investment project “Return” of overseas Chinese businessmen in Fujian, “Going out” international production capacity cooperation project, and some local characteristic industrial cluster pavilions, and for stationing the brand enterprises into mall.ctsss.com. Among them, 2.691 billion out of the total investment of over 7 billion yuan has belonged to the 13 “Return” projects involved with overseas Chinese businessmen.

