“Maritoni Fernandez praises delivery guy for returning P130,000 to her neighbor”

Maritoni Fernandez says the delivery guy went all the way back to her neighbor’s house upon realizing that the latter handed him the wrong envelope.

What would you do if 130,000 pesos in cash accidentally landed in your hands? Well, this can be a tricky question for some — especially for those who are in dire need of money during these trying times. But if you’re honest enough, then you would probably return it without thinking twice.

Meet Jerome Gulang, a delivery guy who did a good deed for Maritoni Fernandez’s neighbor who was admittedly a little dazed when she did the transaction with him.

According to Maritoni, the delivery guy was already somewhere in Cubao when he realized that the woman handed him an envelope containing 130,000 in cash instead of the package he was supposed to pick-up and deliver. He decided to go back to the woman to return the money.

“Shout out to our neighbor’s Lalamove driver who was so honest today. She was a little dazed when she gave the wrong envelope to him this morning. 130k in cash to be exact. Jerome Gulang was already in Cubao when he realized she had given him the money instead of the package he was supposed to be delivering and went all the way back. You are an angel and the Lord Jesus will bless your honest heart Jerome,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

