“Marjorie Barretto enraged over Jay Sonza’s ‘irresponsible’ post: ‘Baboy ‘yung style'”

Marjorie Barretto expressed her fury over Jay Sonza’s baseless claim about her daughter Julia.

Marjorie Barretto did not mince words calling out broadcaster Jay Sonza who spread misinformation about her daughter Julia.

It can be recalled that the broadcaster claimed that Julia was pregnant with Gerald Anderson’s baby in his Facebook post last September 21.

According to Marjorie, the baseless Facebook post of the broadcaster could jeopardize the existing contracts of her daughter.

“‘Yung pagka-iresponsable mo lang Mr. Sonza, sobra eh. Hindi ka man lang nagtanong sa mga malalapit sa buhay niya. Walang pinanggalingan ‘yung sinasabi po ninyo.

“Ang pagkaka-confirm pa ninyo eh baboy ‘yung style. ‘Di niyo na nirespeto ‘yung pagkababae niya at saka bata,” Marjorie said in an interview with ABS-CBN News reporter MJ Felipe.

Marjorie Barretto denies daughter Julia is pregnant

On Wednesday, September 23, Jay retracted his earlier claims. He posted:

“Hindi ako buntis. – Julia

Hindi buntis ang anak ko. – Marjorie

May umamin kasi kaya nagalak ako.

Kung ganoon po, binabawi ko ang aking masayang pagbati.

Happy & excited kasi ako kapag may nabibiyayan ng Buhay.

Pasensya na kung napaaga ang aking Congratulations.”

FAKE NEWS 🙂 A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto) on Sep 21, 2020 at 3:48am PDT

However, Julia is determined to file a case against the former broadcaster because she wants the latter to be held accountable for the distress that the baseless claim caused her family.

The Kapamilya actress appeared before the NBI Cybercrime Division on Friday, September 25, asking the agency to investigate the “untrue and irresponsible statements” made by Jay on his social media account.

“I am pursuing this case because the statements made by Mr. Sonza are untrue and irresponsible. The widespread reposting of the news based on his post caused distress to me and my family.

Julia Barretto on filing a formal complaint: ‘Andami ko na ring pinagdaanan, ang dami ko na ring pinalampas lalo na sa social media, binastos na ang reputation ko, ang pangalan ko. I think I just want to show people na hindi ko na pinapalampas yung mga bagay na ganito.’ pic.twitter.com/i1qYUe6CkB — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) September 25, 2020

Julia Barretto formally files a complaint vs Jay Sonza

“I don’t want to take this matter lightly. Mr. Sonza, and all those who publish these reckless and baseless posts, must be held accountable for their actions so that they think twice before claiming things as fact,” Julia remarked.