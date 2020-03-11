“Marjorie Barretto on Julia’s birthday, ‘I am blessed to have you as a daughter’”

Marjorie Barretto posted her favorite bonding photos with Julia last March 10.

When Julia Barretto turned 23 last March 10, Marjorie Barretto shared her favorite photos of them together as well as words of advice for her second daughter. The celebrity mom ,also told Julia how proud she is of her daughter’s accomplishments.

She wrote, “ ️ Watching you say #GoodByeTo22 is bittersweet for me. You have grown so much the past year. I learned so much about you and the person you have become, just by witnessing you overcome trials and judgements, pain of losing a loved one (Pikey) with so much strength and grace. You shut off from the outside world, worked harder than ever, focused on the goal, stayed close to me and your siblings, chose your battles and became wiser in choosing your circle of friends. You are STRONG, BRAVE, DETERMINED, HARDWORKING, PRAYERFUL, GENEROUS, LOVING and KIND and so ready to take on the world. I am blessed to have you as a daughter. Thank you for loving me so much. May you always continue to find comfort in the arms of our family. God bless you more this year, Jul. Your siblings and i are so PROUD of you!”

In the same post, Julia commented and returned her mom’s sentiments by writing, “No words just so much love for you, mom. I am who I am today because of you. I only want you proud now and forever. ️”