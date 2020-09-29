“Marjorie Barretto pens heartfelt message for late father on his birthday: ‘It hurts like crazy'”

Read Marjorie Barretto’s message for her late father.

“I miss you so much it hurts like crazy!”

These were the words of Marjorie Barretto as she penned a message for her late father Miguel Alvir Barretto on his birthday.

On her Instagram page, Marjorie remarked that she misses her dad’s presence a lot.

“Happy 1st birthday in Heaven, Daddy. You know what I miss most about you? I miss how much you loved my children. We miss you, your presence in every single event in our lives,” she said.

The actress wished for her dad to watch over her family.

“Keep watching over us, Dad, most especially the kids, watch over them from above. We will always need you,” she wrote.

Marjorie’s eldest daughter, Dani Barretto, also wrote a heartfelt message for Miguel.

“Happy Birthday Pikey! I can’t believe I won’t be able to hug you so tight today. I miss you so much.. We miss you so much!” she posted.

Dani added, “Have the best birthday in heaven, Pikey!! Eat all the ice cream and chocolate chip pancakes in the world!! We’ll be here celebrating your life like always. I love you forever and ever.”

Miguel passed away in October last year. He was 82 years old.