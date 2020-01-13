“Marjorie Barretto reflects on the past year, remains optimistic for 2020”

“2019 was by far the most challenging year of my life,” said former actress Marjorie Barretto.

“God is always good, and God is fair.”

This was the ultimate lesson former actress Marjorie Barretto said she learned from the past year, a.k.a. the “most challenging year” of her life thus far.

On Instagram, the celebrity mother shared photos from her recent vacation with her children in California and said that she would like to share how their family ended such a tough year still on a high note.

“We got back a few days ago from our vacation. I purposely did not post too many photos coz I wanted to enjoy every moment. Looking over my photo album now, there is so much I would like to share about how we ended the year,” she said.

“2019 was by far the most challenging year of My life. We had a wedding, 2 funerals, and a birth of a new baby, my children moving into their own homes, and one starting a family,” she continued, referring to the wedding of her eldest child Dani, the death of her father Miguel, the birth of her first grandchild Millie, and Julia moving out of the family house and into her own home, among others.

“Each of my 5 children needed their Mom to be there for them and to be strong. It was all happening so fast, I did not have enough time to process each situation carefully. I did not have the luxury to break down.”

Despite the ups and downs of 2019, however, Marjorie said that she and her children “learned valuable lessons from extreme pain and extreme happiness”. Personally, she found “peace in prayer” and learned how to shut off the noise of the outside world and “just listen and trust God.

“I also want to thank my children, they were my strength and My reason to keep going. We celebrated birthdays and stood together in sickness, in scandals and most importantly in faith,” she said.

“I feel 2020 will be a better year, because I know that the circumstances of 2019 made us stronger than ever. Thank you for loving me,” she added.