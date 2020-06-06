“Mark Herras engaged to actress Nicole Donesa”

Actor Mark Herras is now engaged to be married to his girlfriend of less than a year, actress Nicole Donesa.

Actor Mark Herras is now engaged to be married to his girlfriend of less than a year, actress Nicole Donesa.

On Instagram on Friday, Mark shared a black-and-white photo showing Nicole’s engagement ring with the caption: “Ang mahalin ka at makasama ka habang buhay…. love you itchybear.”

Tagged in the post was his girlfriend’s Instagram account.

For her part, Nicole, a former beauty queen, shared how her boyfriend proposed to her. “We were eating dinner, and when it was time for desserts, this was what came to my surprise,” she said.

“Just when I thought the world was ending, a miracle happened. Life is a beautiful and short blessing, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of this life with you, Mark, in any way we possibly can. Thank you God,” she added.

Mark and Nicole first revealed their relationship last August.

Before dating Nicole, Mark was in a relationship with beauty queen-actress Winwyn Marquez. They confirmed their separation in February 2019, after three years together.