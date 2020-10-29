“Mark your calendars! F4 set to reunite”

Ready your hearts, F4 fans! Jerry Yan, Vic Chou, Ken Chu and Vanness Wu are reuniting this 2020.

The four actors, who rose to global fame via the Taiwanese TV series Meteor Garden, are going to reunite on Friday, October 30.

Set to appear at a television event called “One Thousand and One Nights,” the highly-anticipated moment is set to mark the first-ever group appearance of Jerry, Vic, Ken and Vanness in seven years.

A fanpage of actress Barbie Hsu, who served as the female lead in the show, shared the video of the four boys inviting viewers to watch the show through Facebook.

Watch the video below:

The event was made possible through a partnership between Jiangsu TV Kuaishou, a Chinese video-sharing mobile app.

“Meteor Garden” — became one of the biggest Taiwanese dramas in Asia during the early 2000s — first aired in the Philippines on ABS-CBN . It spawned a remake in 2018, which also premiered on the Kapamilya network.