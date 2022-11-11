Marking its 10th Anniversary and Inauguration of the Youth Committee Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association Hosts the 4th Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Awards Presentation CeremonyPhoto-15.JPG

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 November 2022 – Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association (GBWEA) is a leading women’s chamber of commerce in Hong Kong. Driven by its vision ─ “Two sides of the strait; Women unite as one family; Exploring business opportunities; Giving back to society” ─ it strives to unite female entrepreneurs. GBWEA proudly presented the 4th Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Awards Presentation Ceremony today (11 November). On this special occasion of GBWEA’s 10th anniversary Ms. Katherine Cheung, President of GBWEA, looked back on the association’s accomplishments over the last decade. She also shared GBWEA’s long-term vision for the future as well as the ideals and aspirations of the newly established youth committee. Her speech received fervent response from an audience of more than 100 distinguished businesswomen.

The Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Awards honour female entrepreneurs who demonstrate great entrepreneurial spirit, stellar performance and exceptional achievements. It is GBWEA’s hope that these career women of outstanding ability and virtue will become role models for personal development and social responsibility, motivating more lady business starters and raise awareness for women entrepreneurs in the business community. 36 preeminent women entrepreneurs are honoured with the awards this year. They have all put in unremitting efforts towards business success against the odds of COVID-19. These veritable winners include (in no particular order):

A. Awardees of the Art & Culture Entrepreneur Award

1. Charmaine Ho, Founder and Creative Director of Charmaine Art Consultancy Limited



2. Doris Luey, Co-Founder of Caring For Children Foundation



3. Zhou Xuan, Art Director of Zhou Xuan Arts Centre Limited



4. Tang Ya, Artistic Director of Tangya Arts Tech Limited



5. Karen Chan, Founder and Creative Director of Sparkle Collection

B. Awardees of the Business Excellence Award

1. Cindy Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Lightmac Group



2. Viola Chan Kafry, Executive Director and Executive Creative Director of The Bridge Holding Limited



3. Pauline Wong, Chairman of Million Rank (HK) Limited



4. Lovinia Chiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Medialink Group Limited



5. Justina Chiu, Chief Executive Officer of Fortune REIT



6. Michelle Au Yeung, Founder and Managing Director of Amazing Built Limited



7. Michelle Cheng, Founding Partner and CEO of Occasions Asia Pacific Limited



8. Kat Lai, Director of DK Aromatherapy



9. Tina Kwan, Executive Director of Farm House Catering (Holdings) Limited

C. Awardees of the Greater China Business Award

1. Judy Chan, Chairman/CEO/Executive Director of Grace Wine Holdings Limited



2. Lu Yin, Managing Director of Real Media International Co., Ltd

D. Awardees of the Philanthropy Award

1. Lisa Pang, Founder of Lisa Pang International Program Limited



2. Bally Wong, Founder and Chairman of ABC Pathways Group



3. Liao Sheung Mui, Chairman and Founder of E -Tech Cure Charitable Foundation Limited



4. Cheng Wai Yin, Chairperson of Yan Oi Tong The 43rd Term Board of Directors



5. Juanna Yin, Director of The Group and Executive Director of The HK Companies of Chat Union Group

E. Awardees of the Power of Next Award

1. Vicki Chan, Executive Director of Continental Holdings Limited, Managing Director of Continental Diamond of Continental Holdings Limited



2. Christy Chan, Founder of Anthelion Logistics Co., Limited



3. Carmen Choi, Vice Chairman of Early Light International (Holdings) Ltd, Executive Director / CEO of Anchors Kindergarten and International Nursery

F. Awardees of the Sustainability Award

1. Corina Cheng, Founder of Simply Mask Limited

G. Awardees of the Technology Innovation Award

1. Anina Ho, Founder and COO of QonBay.io



2. Eleanor Jane Mak, CEO of China New Energy Skyrail International Limited



3. Christine Yip, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AusMed Global Limited



4. Jim Ka Wai, Director of RHT Industries Limited



5. Kimmy Lai, Founder of Adore International Holdings Limited



6. Ivy Tse, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of FreightAmigo Services Limited



7. Kary Kung, Founder and CEO of Vcan Future Tech Limited

H. Awardees of the Z35 Award (Age<35)

1. Ni Xue Ying, Co-Founder, Director of NM Optim (Hong Kong) Limited



2. Charis Cheung



3. Kimberly Kwok, Founder and School Supervisor of Mighty Oaks International Nursery & Kindergarten/ Acorn Playgroup



4. Annie Chan, Managing Director of AC Coaching Performance Company Limited

GBWEA was delighted to have Ms. Alice Mak, SBS, JP, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, the HKSAR Government, to present the awards at the ceremony. While cheering for every female entrepreneur who has enjoyed success by dint of wisdom and perseverance, they celebrated the 10th anniversary of GBWEA which has brought greater acclaim and recognition to Hong Kong’s women entrepreneurs over the last ten years. The two ladies encouraged more women to strive for business success. Ms. Katherine Cheung, President of GBWEA, said in her speech at the presentation ceremony, “Celebrating our 10th anniversary, we will roll out a series of events this year, including Child Care Month and “Friends of the Road” charity screening. I hope to see GBWEA advancing to a new level in the future.” On this happy occasion, she also announced the inauguration of GBWEA’s youth committee which aims to serve a growing population of young women who have emerged and excel in the bold new age of technology. The committee will organise various activities to support young women entrepreneurs’ business startup dreams.

The 4th Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Awards have been supported by an eminent panel of judges who are seasoned and insightful leaders of their individual fields. They include Dr. Bernard Chan, JP, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Bureau; Ms. Maggie Chan, MH, JP, All-China Women’s Federation Executive Committee Member / President of All-China Women’s Federation Hong Kong Delegates Association Limited; Dr. Sophia Kao, GBS, SBS, JP, Director of Bay Area Hong Kong Centre; Mr. Dennis Chow, Chairman of Deloitte Asia Pacific; Professor Anthony Wu, GBS, JP, National Standing Committee Member, Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, of which Ms. Pansy Ho, SBS, JP, Chairperson of Hong Kong Federation of Women and Ms. June Leung, Executive Director of BExcellent Group were the Honorary Awardees of the Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Awards.

