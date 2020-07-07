“Markki Stroem, bibida sa isang BL story ni Adolf Alix Jr”

Isang bagong proyekto ang pagbibidahan ng singer-actor na si Markki Stroem.

Sa kanyang Instagram post, ipinasilip ni Markki ang poster ng Unlocked na isang BL story na kanyang pagbibidahan kasama ang aktor na si Mike Liwag.

“Cat’s out of the bag! Something a little more risqué than your typical ‘BL’. Thank you direk Adolf Alix for the opportunity” sabi pa ni Markki sa post.

Ibinahagi din ni Markki ang synopses ng pagbibidahan na series na mapapanood rin sa ilang bansa sa South EastAsia.

Unlocked is a six-episode anthology series about gay relationships under the lockdown premiering on @gagaoolala.official, the one and only LGBTQ focused online streaming service in Southeast Asia.

Each episode focuses on a different kind of relationship put to the test under lockdown. “I wanted to develop stories where the circumstances of the pandemic are a catalyst for a deeper examination of relationships. It acts as a purgation of sorts—be it the physical distance or the paranoia of the situation,” explained by the creator of the series, Adolfo Alix Jr.

“The six stories are as follows: a heartbroken man hires a prostitute to help him cope with loneliness; a long-term gay couple need to revaluate their relationship after being forced to be together 24/7; a single mother is trying to connect with her lover who is a nurse in the US; an elder professor reflects on his life after his young neighbor knocks on the door; a teenage boy comes of age and realizes about his real self during lockdown; a man alone in his apartment experiences a breakdown.”

Mapapanood ang Unlocked simula July 9 sa GagaOOLala streaming platform sa direksyon ni Adolf Alix Jr.