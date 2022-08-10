Markus Henne is Redefining Automotive Luxury in Mainland China at the 10th Edition of the Global Brand Awards

Markus Henne, CEO of Genesis Motor China, has been awarded ‘Most Innovative CEO of the Automotive Industry in Mainland China’ for 2022.

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The Global Brand Awards aim to recognize and reward companies and titans of industry for their exceptional performances. Genesis Motor China , under Markus Henne’s leadership, was evaluated on several factors in the automobile industry and performed exceedingly well in the field of innovation.

Commenting on Markus Henne winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands Magazine said, “In a market known for its high competitiveness, Genesis Motor China sets new trends and easily distinguishes itself from the competition. Genesis Motor China has successfully positioned itself as a brand with a new vision for the luxury automobile segment. The high customer satisfaction rate is a testament to the well-structured strategies that they have adopted under the leadership of Markus, who has been monumental in the growth of the company.”

Commenting on winning the awards, Markus Henne (CEO) said,

“I am honored to earn this year’s award of ‘Most Innovative CEO in the Automotive Industry in Mainland China.’ This award from Global Brands Magazine is an indication of Genesis’ progress in the Chinese market, and being recognized for innovation represents a lot of what we set out to do when we began from our blank sheet of paper. The one-of-a-kind opportunity to introduce a new type of luxury brand to the market needed us to be audacious and forward-thinking – traits of not only our young brand but also of myself.

First and foremost, I see this recognition as a result of Genesis’ entry into China last year, as well as having an outstanding team working with me with enthusiasm, devotion, and an innovative mindset that we value as cornerstones of our company culture.

At Genesis Motor China, innovation is at the heart of all we do, including our all-new China-tailored business model, which employs an omnichannel sales strategy focused on direct sales.

We will continue to share our unique Genesis Experience to help us build authentic relationships with more customers and, with our award-winning product range, challenge industry norms to deliver a new vision of automotive luxury as we expand our presence in the country and deepen our commitment to the market.”

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on “best in class” brands.

About Global Brand Awards