Maroon 5 Unwisely Accuse The 1975 Of Ripping Them Off, Spark Hilarious Meme-Filled Backlash

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 19, 2020

Maroon 5 really shat on the hornet’s nest when they took to Twitter to accuse The 1975 of ripping them off.

In a since-deleted tweet, the Adam Levine-fronted pop group called out The 1975 over the artwork for their new single ‘Me & You Together Song’, pointing out certain suspicious similarities to some of their own, pre-Maroon 5 era artwork.

“Hey @the1975, you guys big ‘Kara’s Flowers’ fans?” the Maroon 5 account tweeted, alongside a pic of the British act’s new visuals, alongside the album artwork for Kara’s Flowers’ 1997 album The Fourth World (ICYMI M5 played under the name “Kara’s Flowers” until 2001).

Uh, spot the difference?

The tweet sparked a hilarious backlash, not least of all from The 1975 frontman Matt Healy himself, who returned serve with the following screamer:

“I don’t know what the fuck that is but I love that song about being in a phone box or whatever it is,” the singer replied (obvs referencing M5’s 2012 hit ‘Payphone’ feat. Wiz Khalifa)

I don’t know what the fuck that is but I love that song about being in a phone box or whatever it is https://t.co/AnolXScieJ — 🥾🌍 (@Truman_Black) January 17, 2020

American rockers Hot Chelle Rae also entered the fray, clearly not wanting their 2011 album Whatever to be overlooked:

Well, this is awkward… one of us is going to have to change 😳👗 #whoworeitbest #whatever pic.twitter.com/52XuqzU1n1 — Hot Chelle Rae (@HotChelleRae) January 18, 2020

A slew of other fans weighed in as well, making comparisons with the artwork to everyone from the Beastie Boys to — uh — Windows 92?

Waiting for Microsoft to get involved like… pic.twitter.com/l1qtGAYePS — JT 🦜 (@JtTwiz) January 18, 2020

Wow who knew famed pop band Maroon 5 didn’t just stop at inventing awful music but also invented colors! — mr. struggle (@MccallumMiller) January 17, 2020

TKO.

