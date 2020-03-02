Marquee TV Launches In Australia And New Zealand

World Class Contemporary and Classic Dance, Opera, Music and Theatrical Performances Now Available in Australia and New Zealand

LONDON, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — U.K. based Marquee TV , a multi-genre performing arts streaming service, announced today its launch into the Australian and New Zealand markets with its full slate of programming available on the web, iOS, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. This recent launch shortly follows its U.K. debut in 2018 and successful expansion into the U.S. market in 2019.



The Royal Ballet’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland; Laura Morera and Edward Watson. ROH, 2017. Photographed by Andrej Uspenski.

Marquee TV was built to serve passionate, arts-hungry audiences who are underserved by other media outlets. The network features thousands of hours of content, including exclusive titles, behind-the-scenes content, early releases, director’s cuts and shorts. With this latest launch, Marquee TV now provides customers in Australia and New Zealand direct access to a variety of carefully curated, world-class contemporary and classic theatrical, dance, opera, and music performances from globally renowned artistic powerhouses.

“Watching performances on-demand is a distinct experience from heading to the theatre and streaming is opening up cultural content to a new arts-curious generation,” said Simon Walker, Co-Founder and CEO of Marquee TV. “After successful launches in the UK and US, we’re thrilled to bring Marquee TV to Australia and New Zealand, giving customers access to premier multi-genre performing arts content that is not available anywhere else.”

Complementing the offerings currently available in the live arts ecosystem, Marquee TV’s programming includes acclaimed productions such as the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Richard II starring David Tennant (“Doctor Who,” “Jessica Jones“); Bolshoi Ballet’s Swan Lake starring Svetlana Zakharova and Denis Rodkin; The Royal Ballet’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland; the Royal Opera House’s Madama Butterfly starring Ermonela Jaho; Glyndebourne’s The Barber of Seville starring Danielle de Niese and Alessandro Corbelli; New York City Ballet in Paris; Kidd Pivot/Electric Company Theatre’s Betroffenheit; and contemporary productions by Akram Khan, Robert Wilson and Mark Morris. While some works, such as Betroffenheit and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, have made their way to the region to great reviews, many will be new to local audiences.

Marquee TV puts customers first by giving them the opportunity to stream their programming a multitude of ways. Whether viewers want to watch performances on a big screen or simply on their phones, there are plenty of platforms to use. Marquee TV is available to stream on its website, where subscribers can manage their subscriptions and also purchase gift cards. For viewers who want to stream straight from their phones, the platform is available on both iOS and Android. For those who want to stream on their TVs, Marquee TV is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV.

ABOUT MARQUEE TV

Launched in 2018, Marquee TV (www.marquee.tv) is an on-demand streaming platform dedicated to global arts and culture. Serving up a world-class catalogue of contemporary and classic masterpieces, including dance, opera, music, theatre, and documentaries, Marquee TV has been designed for a growing digital audience of determined culture lovers and the arts-curious.

Founded by a team of media tech entrepreneurs who were also behind the BBC’s iPlayer and the ground-breaking U.S. platform TenduTV, Marquee TV is available on iOS and Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Smart TVs and additional platforms. Premium subscription pricing in both Australia and New Zealand is $8.99 a month or $89.99 for one year.

