Marquez, 5 Court of Appeals justices nominated to SC post
MANILA, Philippines — The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has nominated Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez and five Court of Appeals justices to the remaining vacancy in the Supreme Court.
The JBC transmitted its nomination letter to President Rodrigo Durterte on Friday.
The appeals justices nominated were Manuel Barrios, Samuel Gaerlan, Ramon Garcia, Jhosep Lopez and Eduardo Peralta. The vacancy in the high tribunal was created when Associate Justice Diosado Peralta was named Chief Justice on Oct. 23.
The JBC is the constitutional body tasked to screen and vet nominees to the Supreme Court, top positions in the judiciary and the offices of the Ombudsman and his deputies.
The council is chaired by the Chief Justice, with Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and Sen. Richard Gordon as ex officio members; and retired Justices Jose Mendoza and Noel Tijam, and retired Judges Toribio Ilao Jr. and Franklin Demonteverde as regular members. —Jerome Aning
