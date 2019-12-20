HomeTopNews Philippines

Marquez, 5 Court of Appeals justices nominated to SC post

| December 20, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments

MANILA, Philippines — The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has nominated Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez and five Court of Appeals justices to the remaining vacancy in the Supreme Court.

The JBC transmitted its nomination letter to President Rodrigo Durterte on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The appeals justices nominated were Manuel Barrios, Samuel Gaerlan, Ramon Garcia, Jhosep Lopez and Eduardo Peralta. The vacancy in the high tribunal was created when Associate Justice Diosado Peralta was named Chief Justice on Oct. 23.

The JBC is the constitutional body tasked to screen and vet nominees to the Supreme Court, top positions in the judiciary and the offices of the Ombudsman and his deputies.

FEATURED STORIES

The council is chaired by the Chief Justice, with Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and Sen. Richard Gordon as ex officio members; and retired Justices Jose Mendoza and Noel Tijam, and retired Judges Toribio Ilao Jr. and Franklin Demonteverde as regular members. —Jerome Aning

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

About The Author

admin

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com