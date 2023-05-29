Marriott Bonvoy Collaborates with Dutch Electronic Duo Parallelle to Uncover The Power of Travel Through Sound

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s portfolio of 31 extraordinary hotel brands and award-winning travel program, has collaborated with Amsterdam-based multi-instrumentalists and electronic music composers, Parallelle , to inspire travelers in embracing the power of travel through sound. The result is a distinctive five-part music video series inspired by the sounds of places, cultures and local communities at some of the most sought-after destinations in Asia Pacific, taking viewers on a melodic journey through picturesque Java, Fiji, Osaka, Bangkok and Bengaluru.



Marriott Bonvoy’s collaboration with Parallelle inspires travelers to embrace the power of travel through sound at some of the most picturesque destinations in Asia Pacific.

Heavily inspired by diverse cultures worldwide, the five-part music videos are part of Parallelle’s ongoing film series, ‘A Day In’, where they travel across the globe capturing day-to-day sounds in local communities to unfold rich stories through music. Reputed for his ability to tell rich authentic visual stories, the music videos’ vivid colors and cinematography are brought to life by the keen eyes and artistic expression of French Cinematographer Arnaud Moro.

“We believe experiencing a destination goes beyond just seeing the sights. It’s about connecting with the local community and immersing yourself in their way of life. Our collaboration with Parallelle does exactly that, allowing travelers to reimagine travel through sound and forge stronger emotional bonds to their favorite destinations. The collaboration not only elevates travel experiences, but also showcases the unique beauty and culture of each community we visit. We can’t wait to inspire travelers to tap into the power of travel through sound and gain a renewed perspective on what it truly means to explore the world,” shares John Toomey, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International.

TRAVEL WITH YOUR EARS

From the bustling traffic of Bangkok to the torrential thunderstorms of Java, tootle of traditional South Indian flute Nadaswaram, acapella choirs of Fiji and the laughter of shop vendors in Osaka, these characteristic sounds of Asia Pacific showcase the region’s melting pot of diverse cultures. No matter where members travel, they can uncover the signature rhythms that define each destination through the videos and music compositions.

With a portfolio of more than 1,000 properties across exciting destinations in Asia Pacific, the film series features a handful of exciting properties, including: The Hermitage, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Jakarta and Sheraton Mustika Yogyakarta Resort & Spa in Indonesia; Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort and Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay in Fiji; W Osaka in Japan; W Bangkok in Thailand; and JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa and JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru in India.

“There is so much more to travel than meets the eye. Through sound, we can experience places and cultures like nothing you’ve ever known,” elaborated Parallelle, Thomas and Julien De Bie. “Our music transcends borders and infuses the richness of destinations, traditional music and from time to time, spotlights local musicians. We hope that our music can inspire people to explore new destinations and cultures.”

BRINGING THE POWER OF TRAVEL THROUGH SOUND TO LIFE

As part of the collaboration, Marriott Bonvoy and Parallelle also curated a one-of-a-kind music-focused Marriott Bonvoy Moments , where members had the opportunity to learn how to produce music inspired by the sounds of world culture, mix their own music track at the W Sound Suite at W Bali – Seminyak, before ending the night with VIP access at the iconic Dissolve Weekend festival headlined by the music duo, and including DJ sets by W Bali Seminyak’s Damian Saint and Bali-based DJs, DBRA and PAPÜ.

Marriott Bonvoy members can expect more adrenaline-pumping music-focused moments throughout 2023. For more information on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and the latest packages released, please visit https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com/

The five-part film series will be available on Marriott Bonvoy’s official channels on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook for an immersive visual and auditory experience. The full album of club-friendly versions of the music compositions found in the music videos will be released on 1 September, 2023, through Parallelle’s official channels on Spotify, Apple Music, Beatport, and Deezer.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 31 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Parallelle