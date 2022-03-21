MARRIOTT BONVOY WELCOMES YOU BACK TO VIETNAM

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Vietnam is back! Effective 15 March 2022, this exquisite Southeast Asian nation has fully reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers from all around the world. To celebrate this important milestone, Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, award-winning travel program, and endless experiences is inviting its cherished guests to rediscover the beauty of Vietnam. With a choice of desirable destinations all across the country, from stylish cities to chic beach resorts, visitors can start planning their dream vacation.



Hanoi: Vietnam’s capital promises a wealth of wonders for international visitors. Take a stroll through the Old Quarter and experience the serenity of Hoan Kiem Lake, then soak up Hanoi’s rich historical and cultural heritage at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, Perfume Pagoda or Water Puppet Theatre.

Stay at: Sheraton Hanoi Hotel, JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi

Ho Chi Minh City: The country’s largest city is a vibrant metropolis with activities for all ages. The iconic Reunification Palace and poignant War Remnants Museum are unmissable attractions, while the bustling markets and soaring skyscrapers show the contrasting faces of this ever-changing city.

Stay at: Renaissance Riverside Hotel Saigon, Le Méridien Saigon, Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers, Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong (located in nearby Binh Duong)

Danang: Central Vietnam’s largest city is great for guests who want to combine a beach break with an urban escape. Chill out on the long sandy shore, shop in the upmarket malls, marvel at the Dragon Bridge, or head out into the lush countryside where many wonders await amid forests and mountains.

Stay at: Four Points by Sheraton Danang, Sheraton Grand Danang Resort & Spa

Phu Quoc: The pristine “Pearl Island” is a haven of tropical adventure. Nestled just off the country’s south coast, this dreamy destination promises the perfect combination of sun, sea, sand and stunning scenery. Take the breath-taking Hon Thom Cable Bar, which stretches almost 8km over the ocean.

Stay at: JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa

Nha Trang: This popular seaside town on Vietnam’s southeast coast is a paradise for couples and families alike. Kids will be thrilled by the local theme parks and beautiful beaches, while all ages will be captivated by the cultural attractions, including ancient temples from the Cham civilization.

Stay at: Sheraton Nha Trang Hotel & Spa

To celebrate the reopening of Vietnam, Marriott Bonvoy has unveiled “Earn, Eat, Enjoy”, a rewarding promotion that promises daily breakfast for two people and up to VND 1.1 million (USD 48) of hotel credit all across the country. Marriott Bonvoy members will also be treated to complimentary Wi-Fi and bonus points on every stay. Not a member yet? CLICK HERE to sign-up for free.

“Earn, Eat, Enjoy” is valid for bookings made from now until 30 June2022, for stays taken until 30 September 2022.

To learn more and book your dream vacation in Vietnam with Marriott Bonvoy, please visit: https://hotel-deals.marriott.com/vietnam.

