Marriott hotel dock in Jinwan District of Zhuhai city, celebrating a new chapter of growth for the Greater Bay Area

As a new landmark unveiled in Jinwan District, Zhuhai Marriott Hotel Jinwan will connect guests with modern facilities, heartfelt service, and enriched guest experience to create a new style of living on the road

ZHUHAI, China, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott Hotels, the flagship brand of Marriott Bonvoy®‘s extraordinary portfolio of 31 hotel brands, recently announced the opening of Zhuhai Marriott Hotel Jinwan, which symbolizes the continuous and in-depth layout of Marriott International in New District of Zhuhai and the Greater Bay Area. As the first international high-end brand hotel with complete service facilities in Jinwan District of Zhuhai city, Zhuhai Marriott Hotel Jinwan is another masterpiece jointly developed by Zhuhai Huafa Group Co., Ltd. and Marriott International. Adhering to the Marriott hotel’s iconic sophisticated and creative space, heartfelt service, elevated f&b experience and versatile meeting facilities, the new hotel is set to become an ideal choice for both business and leisure travelers seeking quality, productivity and work-life balance.

“We are thrilled to mark the opening of Zhuhai Marriott Hotel Jinwan, and we are committed to writing a new chapter in the expansion of the Marriott hotels in the core cities of the Greater Bay Area.” said Minnie Xu, Area Vice President, South China, Marriott International, “In recent years, Zhuhai’s status as a city of scientific and technological innovation in the Greater Bay Area has become increasingly prominent. Its rich island culture and Lingnan culture have become more and more well-known to many consumers, and a yearning destination for cultural tourism and leisure. We look forward to providing guests with more diverse experiences in Zhuhai and in more emerging destinations, and leverage the power of travel to create a deeper connection between them and the destinations they visit. “

As a new landmark in the city, Zhuhai Marriott Hotel Jinwan is strategically located in the commercial complex of Huafa International Business Center in the center of Aviation New City. With close proximity to the soon-to-be-completed Civic Art Center, and can easily go to Jinwan Huafa Shopping Center to meet the shopping and leisure needs of guests. Guests who want to appreciate the development of science and technology in Zhuhai’s aerospace can go to Zhuhai Air Exhibition Center, which is 16 kilometers away from the hotel and can be reached in 20 minutes by car. The new hotel is 18 kilometers away from Zhuhai Airport, 26 kilometers away from Hengqin-Macao Port, and 27 kilometers away from Zhuhai Railway Station, making it convenient for business travelers and leisure guests.

Zhuhai Marriott Hotel Jinwan is designed by a number of international teams, among which the architectural design comes from Hong Kong TEN DESIGN GROUP LIMITED, and its interior design is performed by the world-renowned Hirsch Bednar Associates (HBA). Its architecture draws inspiration from the booming aviation industry in Jinwan, the hotel has an ingenious and unique exterior design, standing in the center of the new city in the shape of an aviation “aerodynamic wing”, implying the vigorous vitality of the aviation industry in Jinwan. The interior design is inspired by Zhuhai’s geographical characteristics and the Maritime Silk Road culture. The lobby on the 22nd floor is the starting point of the hotel journey. The designer built it into a warm harbor where ships moor and gather. The design of the ceiling in the lobby resembles waves rolled up on the sea, light and jumping, echoing the curved space ingeniously. The custom-made furniture in the lobby is novel and modern in design, just like a ship shuttling on the sea, continuing to explore the journey. The hotel space is dotted with many artworks with the theme of “water”. In the form of painting and sculpture, the rolling waves, streamlines of water lines, and the coastline of the city are full of dynamics, which also show the vitality of life and the urban vitality of Zhuhai.

Zhuhai Marriott Hotel Jinwan has 296 thoughtful designed guest rooms and suites, all of which are equipped with independent work areas, lounge areas with lounge chairs and coffee tables, walk-in closets and panoramic views of the beautiful city or lake views via floor-to-ceiling window. Each room integrates function, fashion and comfort, and elegantly balances space design aesthetics and functional practicability. The guest room is equipped with brand signature comfortable bedding and British skin care products thisworks toiletries. The intelligent air-conditioning system in the guest room can be automatically turned on to 22 degrees Celsius after the check-in process, and guests can feel the comfortable temperature when they arrive in the room; At the same time, the induction switch lights up automatically, and guests can choose the lighting mode that suits them, and can check the hotel facilities and service information through the IPTV TV system and enjoy wonderful programs on the screen. Essential services are placed at guests’ fingertips with the Marriott Bonvoy app, including seamless mobile check-in and check-out.

The new hotel boosts two stylish dining venues and a lounge. Located on the 22nd floor, all-day-dining restaurant Zhuhai Kitchen serves an à la carte menu and a sumptuous buffet featuring live cooking stations, seafood and a range of western and Asian dishes; The Lounge celebrating Marriott Hotels’ renowned ‘Greatroom’ concept, provides a chic, cozy gathering spot for business and leisure gatherings during the day with Chinese tea, coffee, desserts and afternoon tea, and transforms into a dynamic bar in the evenings for new city experiences. Sitting on the 5th floor with direct access to the complex shopping mall, Man Ho Chinese Restaurant specializes in authentic Cantonese cuisine and impressive delicacies from local Zhuhai and Hunan, such as Double-boiled Fish Maw Soup with Ham, Signature Beef in an elegant setting with seven private dining rooms, directly facing the lake and the art center, perfect for family gathering and business dinners; especially the ‘Shen Zhou’ room, with the special live-cooking station, can accommodate at most 18 guests at the same time.

Zhuhai Marriott Hotel Jinwan has more than 2,000 square meters of meeting and event space, suitable for holding meetings, exhibitions and banquets of various sizes. Two pillar-less banquet halls, including the 900-square-meter Zhuhai Hall and the 400-square-meter Jinwan Hall, both equipped with independent banquet halls with natural lighting, suitable for holding corporate conferences, exhibitions, caterings and wedding banquets of different sizes ; 5 multi-functional meeting rooms, providing creative space for business activities and private parties of different styles. All venues are equipped with high-quality intelligent lighting systems and audio-visual systems, including an 80-square-meter embedded LED screen in the Zhuhai Hall. The signature rooftop garden is ideal for open-air parties and wedding ceremonies.

M Club is a space offered to Platinum, Titanium, and Ambassador Elite Marriott Bonvoy members and as well as guests who stay on the Executive Floor. From 6:30 am to 11:00 pm every day, exclusive benefits such as breakfast, light meals, drinks and express check-in or check-out services are provided.

The new hotel also provides guests with a series of leisure and fitness facilities, a 24-hour fitness center equipped with high-end strength and aerobic fitness equipment and a 25-meter outdoor swimming pool, which can help guests enjoy a leisurely and energetic time in addition to their tight schedule.

“We are delighted to bring the high-quality experience of Marriott Hotel to our guests in Jinwan district of Zhuhai city. It has a profound aviation industry culture and is the permanent venue of China International Aviation and Aerospace Expo.” said John Zhu, General Manager of Zhuhai Marriott Hotel Jinwan. “The opening of Zhuhai Marriott Hotel Jinwan will inject new vitality into the area and provide guests with more diverse accommodation options for business trips, leisure vacations or family trips. With the hospitality of Marriott Hotels, we help guests to immerse themselves in exploring the harmony, nature and vitality of the hotel and Jinwan Aviation New City, and make every journey exciting for guests.”

Opening Offer

Book until 27 August 2023

Through Hotel’s web site or Marriott Bonvoy App, to enjoy

1) One night stay in a Deluxe Room

2) Welcome fruit and free minibar for once

3) Buffet breakfast for two guests

4) Additional 3,000 Marriott Bonvoy points

5) Use of fitness center, outdoor pool and kid’s club

6) Discovery of arts inside and outside of the hotel

For more details or to make a reservation, please visit marriott.com/zuhmj.

