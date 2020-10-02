Marriott Hotels Brand Debuts in Indonesia’s Popular Resort Island with Opening of Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay

BATAM, Indonesia, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced the opening of Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay on Batam island, the largest island in Indonesia’s Riau archipelago province and a favorite getaway destination for visitors from nearby Singapore. The new hotel is located on the island’s laid-back waterfront hub of Harbour Bay, near its Ferry Terminal, where a pleasant 40-minute high-speed ferry ride whisks both leisure and business travelers to and from Singapore, 32 kilometers away across the Singapore Strait. With its sophisticated spaces and inspired hospitality, the new Batam Marriott Harbour Bay promises to reinvent visitors’ experience of the island.



Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay, the first five-star hotel in Batam, Indonesia.

“We are very happy to introduce our signature Marriott Hotels brand to Batam, setting a new benchmark for both business and leisure travel in Batam,” said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China). “This is the first five-star hotel to open on the island, and the second Marriott Hotels-branded property in Indonesia. Every Marriott Hotel is thoughtfully designed to let guests have the space to work, relax and be inspired, and this is exactly what guests will find when they come stay with us at Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay.”

Batam is popular with visitors for its international golf courses, exhilarating water sports adventures, wellness spas, tasty fresh seafood, duty-free shopping and attractions which showcase Indonesia’s culture and history. One of the largest Buddhist temples in Southeast Asia is located in the island’s Nagoya City Center and welcomes thousands of worshippers each day. Other attractions include Barelang Bridge, which stretches across three small islands in the archipelago and offers breathtaking bird’s-eye views of the surrounding ocean during the two-kilometer drive across the bridge. Batam is also home to many beautiful unspoilt beaches such as the white sandy Nongsa Beach, from where the glittering lights of Singapore’s skyscrapers can be seen on the horizon at night.

“In recent years, Batam has emerged as a popular destination for both leisure and business travelers not only from Singapore and Malaysia, and although travel may have been on hold over the last few months, the unveiling of Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay marks an exciting moment, as we see a growing demand for travel and continued expansion in our portfolio in Indonesia,” said Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice President for Indonesia, Marriott International.

The hotel offers a total of 216 guestrooms and suites, appointed with plush bedding, spacious work desks, 55″ LED TVs, high speed internet, bathrooms with rainfall showers and customized amenities that ensure a comfortable and productive stay. Guests can also upgrade to M Club-level rooms to enjoy additional privileges, including exclusive lounge access.

Dining options at the hotel showcase the best of local Indonesian and international cuisines. Goji Kitchen & Bar is an all-day restaurant with open-plan kitchens offering buffet or à la carte dining. Double Ikat is the hotel’s signature restaurant, serving authentic Indonesian and regional Asian cuisine with highlights of fresh ingredients from the hotel’s own organic garden. Mill & Co is a boutique deli that serves freshly baked cakes and pastries, along with gourmet teas and coffees. The Lounge in the hotel lobby expresses the style and multi-functionality of a Marriott Hotels Greatroom, a space where guests can work, socialize or simply relax with light snacks, soft drinks, beer and cocktails. On the rooftop, Altitude is a semi-open air lifestyle lounge inspired by a New York apartment terrace, featuring a raw seafood bar, Asian tapas and signature cocktails to be enjoyed with spectacular views overlooking the sea.

Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay is set to become the preferred meeting and event destination on Batam island, with its 1,300 square meter Marriott Grand Ballroom featuring a VVIP room and a Pre-Function Hall. Five multifunctional, customizable and tech-forward meeting rooms, ranging from 55 to 500 square meters and equipped with fast Wi-Fi, make ideal venues for hosting smaller events.

The hotel also caters to fitness enthusiasts with its 24/7 fitness center with Technogym equipment. An outdoor swimming pool and a kids’ pool, along with a Pool Bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, offer fun and relaxation for the whole family. Guests seeking spa treatments can choose from an extensive menu at Quan Spa for the ultimate experience in wellness and pampering.

“As an international business and holiday destination located just a short ferry hop from neighboring Singapore and Malaysia, Batam has long welcomed visitors to its shores,” said Sean Raine, General Manager, Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay. “With the opening of Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay, we look forward to providing sophisticated spaces and warm hospitality to discerning guests who seek a place to do some work, relax or recharge when they travel to this lovely island.”

