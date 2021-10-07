Marriott International and Rakuten Announce Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Travel Experience

TOKYO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) and Rakuten Group, Inc. (JASDAQ: 4755) today announced an industry-first strategic collaboration set to elevate the travel experience of millions of Japanese customers traveling domestically and internationally.

The agreement between Marriott and Rakuten will leverage the strength of Rakuten’s digital expertise and capitalize on the current growth of Japan’s digital economy, alongside the global scale and the rapid growth of the Marriott Bonvoy footprint. This new agreement is designed to create a seamless, integrated travel experience and allow eligible members to enjoy benefits from both Marriott Bonvoy and the Rakuten loyalty program. The collaboration will allow Marriott Bonvoy to connect directly with millions of Rakuten members to offer them unparalleled experiences and a diverse portfolio of Marriott Bonvoy’s 30 international hotel brands, and market directly to Rakuten’s customer base with content and promotions that are customized for the Japanese traveler.

"We are excited to work with Marriott International to offer eligible Rakuten members the amazing benefits of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s industry award-winning travel program," said Kazunori Takeda, Group Executive Vice President, President of Commerce Company, Rakuten Group. "Rakuten customers have come to expect the highest standards of service and convenience, and Marriott is an ideal partner. This groundbreaking alliance will add incredible value for our members, enabling them to tap into the advantages of a global travel program."

Rakuten is a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society, offering services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications. With more than 100 million members in Japan, Rakuten’s multi-faceted consumer offerings center on its ecosystem comprised of more than 70 services, amplified and enriched through integration with its flagship loyalty program, Rakuten Points. The Marriott Bonvoy portfolio comprises more than 7,800 hotels and resorts across 138 countries and territories around the world, including more than 70 properties in Japan.

"This collaboration with Rakuten underscores our optimism for travel recovery," said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific excluding Greater China, Marriott International. "With a significant number of Japan’s population a Rakuten member, we anticipate this collaboration will allow us to strategically capture a greater share of a strong Japanese travel market and connect these travelers to our expansive portfolio of global brands. We’re delighted to be working with Rakuten to advance the recovery of travel."

Scheduled to launch in phases from late-November 2021, the alliance is set to open up a world of benefits and elevate the travel experience for Japanese customers in the following ways:

Seamless and integrated digital travel experience: Enrollment in Marriott Bonvoy for eligible Rakuten members will be a convenient one-click process on the Rakuten platform using existing Rakuten member information.

Eligible Rakuten members will be able to enjoy the benefits of Marriott Bonvoy such as access to member rates, ability to earn and redeem points and other exclusive benefits that come with being a Marriott Bonvoy member VIP Experiences: Once Rakuten members join Marriott Bonvoy, they will be able to access a variety of Marriott Bonvoy points redemption options to exclusive experiences such as private concerts and family focused events through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments website.

About Rakuten

Rakuten Group, Inc. (TSE: 4755) is a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Founded in Tokyo in 1997 as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded to offer services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications to approximately 1.5 billion members around the world. The Rakuten Group has over 25,000 employees, and operations in 30 countries and regions. For more information visit https://global.rakuten.com/corp/.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,800 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy encompasses Marriott International’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands – including the largest collection of luxury properties, award-winning loyalty program, Homes & Villas by Marriott International, online retail shop with 13 branded boutiques, and access to endless experiences – all available through the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app. For more information about Marriott Bonvoy or to enroll in the loyalty program for free and receive member benefits, visit marriottbonvoy.com and to download the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app, visit mobile-app.marriott.com. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

