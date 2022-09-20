MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL POISED TO EXPAND ASIA PACIFIC LUXURY HOTEL PORTFOLIO WITH 14 EXPECTED ADDITIONAL PROPERTIES BY END OF 2023

Thoughtful Growth in Popular and Emerging Travel Destinations Aims to Meet Global Demand for Luxury Travel Experiences

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International, Inc. today announced it expects to open 14 additional luxury properties in Asia Pacific by the end of 2023. The planned additions highlight the strategic growth of Marriott International’s luxury hotel portfolio in the region, where it currently operates 156 luxury properties.



Rendering of JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa; W Sydney and Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Jiuzhaigou

Across 13 countries and regions in Asia Pacific, Marriott International’s portfolio of dynamic luxury brands continues to create bespoke experiences for today’s luxury traveler in ever popular cities including Tokyo and Melbourne, and is ready to bring these experiences to emerging destinations such as Jeju and Jiuzhaigou. With a collection of iconic brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott and Bulgari, the company is set to meet the increasing demand for exceptional luxury travel experiences for their guests from all around the world.

“Today’s luxury traveler is looking for authentic experiences that are personalized, thoughtful and uniquely meaningful,” said Bart Buiring, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Asia Pacific, Marriott International. “Our current portfolio of highly distinctive brands is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of travelers, and these expected additions reflect our optimism for the future of luxury travel.”

The Ritz-Carlton Brings Curated Luxury to New Destinations

In 2021, The Ritz-Carlton arrived in the Maldives and the inimitable style and luxury of the brand is set to expand further in Japan with the expected opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Fukuoka in 2023. In Australia, the anticipated opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne in early 2023 will offer guests sweeping panoramic views above the city skyline, along with the brand’s acclaimed culinary offerings. Ritz-Carlton Reserve anticipates debuting its fourth rare estate in Asia Pacific in the historic Chinese valley of Jiuzhaigou next year, inviting visitors to immerse in the history, culture and natural beauty of its mountain valley home.

The Celebrated Traditions of St. Regis to Grace More Cities in Asia Pacific

Upcoming openings in major cities across the region will bring the glamourous spirit, signature rituals and immersive experiences of St. Regis to travelers in new destinations. Following the opening of The St. Regis Qingdao in 2021, St. Regis is slated to debut in Goa with a breathtaking 49-acre beachfront setting, introducing the timeless traditions and avant-garde style of the brand to the next generation of guests. Modern connoisseurs in Indonesia will soon be able to experience the St. Regis philosophy of ‘Live Exquisite’ with the opening of The St. Regis Jakarta expected later this year.

Contemporary, Design-Led Luxury Takes off with W Hotels

W Hotels is slated to expand its playful, destination-led culture to Macau in 2023 with its vibrant energy and thoughtful design. The socially forward brand also expects to celebrate its third hotel in Australia with the opening of W Sydney at ‘The Ribbon’ in Darling Harbour in 2023, bringing W’s signature always-on programming to the dynamic Australian city.

JW Marriott Welcomes Travelers with Wellbeing-Focused Havens

Inspired by the principles of mindfulness and holistic wellbeing, an anticipated four new JW Marriott hotels across the region are set to deliver uplifting experiences as well as an environment that encourages guests to be fully present. Following the openings of JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa and JW Marriott Hotel Changsha earlier this year, JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort Suites is anticipated to welcome guests by the end of 2022. Expected to also open in 2022, JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa aims to cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who seek a balance in mind, body and spirit when they visit South Korea’s popular holiday island with its stunning UNESCO World Natural Heritage sites. Slated to open in 2023 are JW Marriott Goa Vagator and JW Marriott Hotel Xi’an.

EDITION Brings Sophisticated Style and Luxury Lifestyle to Iconic Destinations in Asia Pacific

With an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, and one-of-a-kind hotels already open in Sanya, Shanghai and Tokyo, Toranomon, EDITION is slated to expand its footprint in 2023 with a second location in Japan, The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza. The other highly anticipated property also expected to launch in 2023 is the brand’s first in Southeast Asia, The Singapore EDITION. Both hotels will set a new standard of modern luxury, combining the personal, intimate, and individual experience the EDITION brand is known for with an unparalleled level of sophistication, originality, and design along with the best of dining and entertainment.

The Luxury Collection Continues to Define Destinations in Asia Pacific

The Luxury Collection offers a portfolio of unique and legendary hotels that are true representations of their destination. ITC Narmada, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Ahmedabad, is the latest addition to the brand’s growing ensemble. Opened in 2022, the hotel is architecturally informed by the traditional designs of the Gujarat region and celebrates guests as storytellers, collectors and explorers when they visit this fascinating city.

Bulgari Hotels & Resorts To Make Brand Debut In Tokyo

Travelers to Tokyo will soon be able to experience the glamor and timeless heritage of Italian brand Bulgari with the planned opening of Bulgari Hotel Tokyo in 2023 in a new ultra-skyscraper near Tokyo Station. The new hotel is slated to feature 98 luxurious guestrooms including a lavish Bulgari Suite and will also offer the brand’s renowned dining venues such as il Ristorante Niko Romito and Hoseki Restaurant.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of United States federal securities laws, including statements related to expected hotel openings; unit and rooms growth; our growth pipeline; brand debuts in certain markets; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we identify in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,100 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. Connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.