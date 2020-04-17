Martial law for COVID-19 crisis still not an option says IATF

MANILA, Philippines — The declaration of martial law amid the present coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis is still not an option despite the warning made by President Rodrigo Duterte that a similar measure will be implemented, the Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases said Friday.

“Ang sinabi naman ni Pangulo kagabi very clear. Martial law-type meaning to say, you know, parang sinasabi lang ni Pangulo, kung talagang magmamatigas ang mga pasaway, then we will really employ and ask the military to come in and help with the police. Parang ganun lang. That’s what he means,” Nograles said in an online press conference.

(What the President said was very clear. Martial law-type means if the violators will continue to be stubborn, then we will really employ and ask the military to come in and help with the police. It’s just like that. That’s what he means.)

“But are we talking about martial law? Yung Constitution is very clear naman no. In cases of invasion and rebellion. So, yun po. Pag wala naman yun hindi naman ano yung martial law,” he added.

(But are we talking about martial law? The Constitution is very clear. In cases of invasion and rebellion. That’s it. But if those are not happening, martial law is not a choice.)

The President, during his public address Thursday night, said he would order the military and police to enforce “martial-law like” lockdown measures as violators of the enhanced community quarantine continue.

“I’m just asking for your disiplina. Kasi pag ayaw ninyo, ayaw ninyong maniwala, magtake-over ang military pati ang pulis. I’m ordering them now to be ready. Sila na. Parang martial law na rin. Mamili kayo,” Duterte said.

(I’m asking for your discipline. If you don’t want to, you don’t want to believe, the military and police will take over. I’m ordering them now to be ready. It will be them. It’s like martial law. You choose.)

Nograles said the President’s remark was only a warning to refrain from being stubborn and instead “keep order.”

“Warning lang sa mga violators. Warning lang mga mga lumalabag at pasaway na umayos kayo, mag-behave. Let’s keep order,” he said.

(It’s just a warning to violators. Warning to those violating the guidelines and being stubborn for them to behave. Let’s keep order.)

Over 100,000 people have so far violated the guidelines of the strict quarantine measures, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine is scheduled to be lifted by April 30.