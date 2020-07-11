“Martin Nievera reveals: Gary Valenciano once courted Pops Fernandez”

Now it can be said: Gary Valenciano once courted Pops Fernandez.

His close friend and the latter’s former husband Martin Nievera himself made the candid revelation in a recent episode of Straight Talk, an online talk show hosted by their fellow music veteran Jaya.

During the “Trulili or Withcikers” portion of the program, both Gary and Martin admitted that they once fell in love with the same girl. Martin then shared a little-known fact to their viewers: that Gary once pursued his former wife romantically.

According to Martin, he and Pops were just friends at the time, but would eventually become a couple.

Addressing Gary, Marin said: “In fact, she would talk to me about all her suitors, and you were one of them!”

Martin and Pops were married in 1986. They have two children, Robin and Ram.

The couple have since separated, but have remained a strong love team onstage and close friends off camera.

Meanwhile, Gary married talent manager Angeli Pangilinan. They two tied the knot in 1986 and have three children together, Paolo, Gab, and Kiana.

During the episode, Gary and Martin also talked about their struggles on fatherhood and stardom, each other’s traits they wish they had, projects that did not prosper, reinvention, and even their longtime professional rivalry.

Watch the episode here:

[embedded content]

Aside from Gary and Martin, fellow music icons Regine Velasquez and Lani Misalucha also guested on Straight Talk with Jaya for its first episode, which streamed last June.

According to Cornerstone Entertainment, which manages Jaya, Straight Talk was a record-breaking program for them, reaching over half a million engagements during its live debut on Facebook.