“Martine Cajucom gives birth to first child”

Martine Cajucom, the creative director of popular lifestyle brand Sunnies, has given birth to her first child.

On Instagram on Thursday, the cousin of models Georgina Wilson and Isabelle Daza introduced her newborn baby, Penelope Martine, with her husband, TV host and producer Cliff Ho.

Sharing a clip of her baby, Martine wrote: “Penelope Martine Ho. The best gift of my life.”

Cliff also shared a video of their child, who was born last May 29 at a private hospital in Waverley, Australia.

“Meet Penelope, our precious little boss. Martine has been incredible throughout her pregnancy, being away from her family, leading her company through covid lockdown yet she has remained so positive. Penelope has such a strong role model to learn from. Mum and Dad love you so much baby P,” he said.

Martine announced her pregnancy last February. She and Cliff tied the knot in Bali, Indonesia in September 2018.