“‘Marumi?’ Netizens criticize Justin Dizon’s actions toward fellow PBB housemate Jie-Ann Armero”

Fans of PBB Connect feel that Justin rudely confronted Jie Ann about her hygiene.

Courageous Cabalen ng Pampanga Justin Dizon is currently in hot water following an incident between him and fellow housemate Jie-Ann Armero, that went viral on Thursday, December 17.

In the said episode of ‘PBB Connect’, Justin told Jie-Ann: “Pinag-uusapan ka namin kasi hindi ka naliligo.”

He then wiped his hands on the towel wrapped around Jie-Ann’s head, prompting Jie-Ann to respond with: “Okay lang. Tubig lang naman ‘yan eh.”

But Justin, seemingly wanting to put Jie-Ann off, responded: “Pinaglawayan ko.”

“Wala akong pakialam. Sanay na ako sa ganyan,” Jie-Ann told Justin.

To which Justin answered back: “Really? Sabagay, marumi ka nga pala.”

In a conversation with Big Brother, Jie-Ann explained the reason why she isn’t used to taking regular baths.

Jie-Ann, who hails from Sarangani, said the scarcity of water in her hometown taught her to make do of what she has.

“Minsan lang po kasi, kasi wala po kaming tubig minsan du’n,” Jie-Ann told Big Brother.

She went on: “Opo kasi binibili pa po. ‘Yung tubig po namin du’n, isang container po, 12 pesos po. Tapos ‘yung container po namin, tatlo lang.”

“Para lang po sa mga pagsasaing tapos paghuhugas at pang-inom po. Kaya minsan po hindi ako nakakaligo,” she continued.

Watch the video below:

Justin’s actions toward Jie-Ann drew mixed reactions from fans online, becoming one of the most talked-about topics on Twitter.

“I hope talaga we listen and get to know people first before we say mean stuff,” one netizen wrote.

i hope talaga we listen and get to know people first before we say mean stuff :(((( pic.twitter.com/H4QjGkv4WT — Powie #BAZAARdagulan (@powiecan) December 16, 2020

“Apparently, Justin Dizon is trending on Twitter (and maybe on other social media outfits) because of his trashy, unprofessional attitude towards Jie-Ann. Dizon used to be the “voice of the marginalized” but seeing him inside the PBB house, he is nothing but an elitist oppressor,” another netizen wrote.

Apparently, Justin Dizon is trending on Twitter (and maybe on other social media outfits) because of his trashy, unprofessional attitude towards Jie-Ann. Dizon used to be the “voice of the marginalized” but seeing him inside the PBB house, he is nothing but an elitist oppressor. — Red #DefendPressFreedom (@redmondjae19) December 17, 2020

The topic also led to netizens calling on Senator Manny Pacquiao for the people of Sarangani to have access to clean water.

“Justin Dizon’s attitude is trash. But what makes me angry is the fact that Manny Pacquiao will launch PacPay while his constituents like Jie-Ann are deprived of a basic human right,” the said netizen wrote.

Justin Dizon’s attitude is trash. But what makes me angry is the fact that Manny Pacquiao will launch PacPay while his constituents like Jie-Ann are deprived of a basic human right. ‼️ Saranggani doesn’t have proper access to clean water ‼️ — Kristoff Luzon (@toffeeluzon) December 17, 2020

“Pinoy Big Brother: Connect” can be watched on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, and Kumu.