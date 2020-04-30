“Marvin Agustin bakes cakes and does deliveries during quarantine”

Actor-turned-entrepreneur Marvin Agustin started making homemade cake loafs for ordering.

Aside from being part of several successful restaurants in the metro, it looks like Marvin Agustin can now call himself a baker as well. The 41-year-old actor recently shared on Instagram that while doing home quarantine, he has not only learned how to bake but is now starting to sell his creations online as well. Marvin’s products being sold on his @mr.vinmunchies Instagram account includes products like classic moist banana bread, choco chip loaf, walnut and choco chip loaf and his decadent take on the carrot loaf cake which has cream cheese frosting, walnuts and chocolate chips.

Marvin also shared on his Instagram Stories clips of himself personally delivering his products to clients. He also posted that ordering is already sold out for this week and he will resume taking orders again by next week.

Marvin wrote,

“Natuto ako mag bake dahil sa quarantine, thank you sa Youtube at Google!😊 my newest creation…… 🥕Kerot Loaf Keyk!🥕w/ Walnuts and Choco Chips, follow @Mr.vinMunchies few slots only kasi maliit ang oven ko at magisa ako gumagawa.”