Mary’s To Launch New Live Music Venue Liberty Hall in Sydney This October

Mary’s Group founders Jake Smyth and Kenny Graham have announced they’ll be launching a new dedicated live music venue in Sydney’s Entertainment Quarter, dubbing the space Liberty Hall.

Set to launch in late October, the venue will be the newest incarnation of the site opposite Hordern Pavilion, which has previously existed as the Hi-Fi in the early 2010s and later as Max Watt’s. The 1200-capacity dedicated venue will be a multi-level, multi-use facility hosting local and international touring artists and club nights, with a new Mary’s restaurant opening next door.

Mary’s Group Helmed the Lansdowne Hotel Up Until This Year

Smyth and Graham have their fair share of experiencing running a live music venue. The pair handled live music operations at Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel from its reopening back in 2017 until fairly recently.

In February, Mary’s Live announced they were calling time on their management of the venue. At the time, they said the building’s landlords had decided to close the hotel’s band room to replace it with hostel accommodation (the team from Oxford Art Factory have since taken over stewardship of the Lansdowne, with the venue continuing to host live music).

In addition to the Lansdowne, Mary’s took over what was previously The Basement in Circular Quay in 2019, transforming it into Mary’s Underground, which has consistently showcased local live music since its rebirth.

According to Smyth, Liberty Hall will “[take] its lead from the great venues of the world,” with a vision to “provide space for artists to explore their full potential.” He continues: “We hope we can create a home for free expression, of shared celebration and of deep connection. Liberty Hall will be a home for intimate moments and fucking face tearing partying, for challenging conversations and shared experiences.”

“Taking action is what creates change and helps build a positive future and that’s what we look to embrace,” Graham adds of Mary’s latest acquisition. “We are humbled at another opportunity to take the reins of yet another fallen live music venue and pour energy and hard work into creating an exciting creative space for Sydney’s arts community.”

