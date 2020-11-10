“‘Masaya ako para sa ‘yo’: Friends drop hints about Angelica Panganiban’s new relationship”

It appears that Angelica Panganiban is happy with the current state of her love life, going by the latest episode of “Ask Angelica,” where several friends and co-stars hinted at her being romantically involved anew.

The actress, who turned 34 last November 4, celebrated her birthday in the November 7 episode of the online talk show.

One of her friends who made a special appearance in the episode was actor John Prats, who asked Angelica about the current status of her heart.

“Kalmado ‘yung puso ko ngayon,” she admitted.

When asked by actress Sunshine Garcia whether she has a special someone in her life right now, Angelica tried to evade the question by putting on camera her pet cat, saying, “Matagal nang tumitibok ‘yung puso ko dahil dito sa pusa ko!”

She, however, did hint at a new romance when comedian Vice Ganda asked her to name a celebrity whom she wants to be romantically involved with.

“Sa local, wala. Meron na ako!” said Angelica.

Actress Glaiza de Castro was also among the guests who hinted that Angelica is newly in love, as she shared her birthday message for the actress.

“Maraming maraming salamat sa patuloy mong pagke-care sa akin. Ngayon hindi ka na mahihirapan dahil may nag-ki-care sa ‘yo. [laughs] Basta! ‘Yun na ‘yun. Masaya ako para sa ‘yo, amiga,” she said.

Another one of Angelica’s best friends, Kevin Samson, similarly said he’s happy for the actress in his video message, where he spoke about an “answered prayer.”

“Alam ko naman you’re more than happy right now, kasi naniniwala ako na for every person na aalis sa buhay mo, even temporary lang, meron at merong ipapalit si Lord to make you even happier. And you deserve to be. That is an answered prayer for me,” he told Angelica.

Watch the full episode below:

[embedded content]

Angelica was last known to be in a relationship with John Lloyd Cruz. They parted ways in 2016.

She was then liked to her ex-boyfriend Carlo Aquino, after their 2018 screen reunion for the movie “Exes Baggage” triggered speculation of a rekindled romance.

Aside from John Lloyd and Carlo, Angelica had been in a relationship with another actor, Derek Ramsay.