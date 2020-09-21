Masbate barangay tanod shot dead

LEGAZPI CITY — A barangay tanod (village watchman) was shot dead in broad daylight by a motorcycle-riding gunman on Sunday in Cawayan, Masbate, police report said Monday.
Police Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol regional police spokesperson, identified the victim as Bebiano Lipasan, 42, a watchman in Barangay Antipolo, Palanas town.
Based on investigation, the victim was on his motorcycle in Sitio Lumboy, Purok 4 in Barangay Divisoria at around 10:30 a.m. when he was shot.
Lipasan died at the scene.
Further investigation is ongoing.
