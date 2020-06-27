Masbate logs first 2 COVID-19 cases

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay, Philippines — Masbate recorded its first two cases of the coronavirus disease (COVI-19) on Saturday, becoming the last of the Bicol provinces to have a verified cases of the ailment, according to the Department of Health.

The two patients — male residents of Aroroy town — arrived from Metro Manila on Sunday and Monday (June 21 and 22), and were quarantined in an undetermined facility.

The patient tagged Bicol#96 is an asymptomatic 23-year-old man who arrived from Caloocan City. On the other hand, Bicol#97 is a 25-year-old man who arrived from Taguig City.

According to DOH, Bicol#97 first experienced symptoms on Wednesday, June 24) two days after arriving in Aroroy.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Bicol has reached 101 on Saturday after eight new cases were recorded.

