Masbate town denies nCoV false report

LEGAZPI CITY –– Alarmed with the spread of misinformation causing panic among residents connected with the spread of novel coronavirus (nCoV), the municipal government of Mobo in Masbate province issued a statement denying the reports that sea vessels would dock at a local pier carrying workers from China on Friday.
The news claimed that a sea vessel would dock at a pier owned by a local businessman, carrying Chinese workers who would work for DMCI Masbate Power Corporation (DMPC).
The statement said Mobo Mayor Raymund Salvacion and councilor JP Lim, talked to the port owner who denied having a contract with DMPC.
The DMPC also denied the reports on their advisory.
DMPC also gave the assurance that the corporation makes sure that it follows the Good Corporate Governance Policy and that all of its contractors from China have work permits, visas, and medical clearance./lzb
